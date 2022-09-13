Schf GPE LLC Buys Shares of 128,492 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 6.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

ABNB stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

