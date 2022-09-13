Schroders Stock to Split on Thursday, September 15th (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHNWF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($36.73) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.42) to GBX 2,970 ($35.89) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

