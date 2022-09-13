Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. 45,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

