Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $222,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 74,517 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,921. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.