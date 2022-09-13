Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 263.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,680 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 716,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.