Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 26,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

