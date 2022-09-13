SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.34

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 3201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.