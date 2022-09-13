Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.