Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.54 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

