Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Raised by Polarity Investment Partners LP

Polarity Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 5.8% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

