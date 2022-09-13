ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.8 %

NOW traded down $22.85 on Tuesday, hitting $453.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.82, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

