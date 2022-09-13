Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Bought by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,475 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs comprises approximately 2.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.88% of Shattuck Labs worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shattuck Labs

STTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.