Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.