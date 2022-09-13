Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.58.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,139. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

