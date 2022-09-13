Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Shires Income stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.11). 37,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.58 million and a PE ratio of 900.31. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 222.37 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Shires Income Company Profile
