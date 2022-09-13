Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Shires Income stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.11). 37,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.58 million and a PE ratio of 900.31. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 222.37 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Shires Income alerts:

Shires Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.