Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHRS stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.11). 37,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.52). The stock has a market cap of £79.58 million and a P/E ratio of 886.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.58.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

