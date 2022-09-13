Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Increases By 1,094.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 1,094.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 51,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4402 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.