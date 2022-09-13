Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Increases By 900.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

