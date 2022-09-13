Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Declines By 71.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

Shares of CCNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 281,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.95.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

