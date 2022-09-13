Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Increases By 502.6%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 502.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 21.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 653.1% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 408,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.