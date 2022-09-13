Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 978.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 978.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

