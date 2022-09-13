Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Expands By 800.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Elis has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Elis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Elis in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.