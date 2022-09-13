Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Increases By 753.8%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 753.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the first quarter valued at $250,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Energem during the second quarter valued at $509,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526. Energem has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

