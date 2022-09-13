Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Decreases By 73.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,207. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

