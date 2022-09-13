Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Decreases By 76.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FAB stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 76,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.77.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 59,171 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $8,172,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $377,000.

