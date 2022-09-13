Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Decreases By 76.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FAB stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. 76,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.77.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
