Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Drops By 78.3%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

