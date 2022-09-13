Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Declines By 91.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,846. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.94.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

