Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Declines By 91.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,846. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.94.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperium Technology Group (IPGGF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.