Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Expands By 237.7%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWUP. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,996,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

PWUP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,166. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

