Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Decreases By 99.2%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNLRY remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

