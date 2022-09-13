Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Increases By 730.8%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.9 %

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Shares of ROLLP stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

