Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Decreases By 85.0%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,983,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGBP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,793,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,474,900. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

