Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Decreases By 85.0%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,983,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RGBP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,793,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,474,900. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.
About Regen BioPharma
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regen BioPharma (RGBP)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.