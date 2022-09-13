Short Interest in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Grows By 200.0%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 674,998 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,404,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.