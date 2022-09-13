Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Rises By 666.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

TACBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tabcorp Company Profile

TACBY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

