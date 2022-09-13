Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Rises By 666.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
TACBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.22.
Tabcorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
Featured Articles
