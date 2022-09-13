Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Declines By 69.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Talon Metals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Talon Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,535. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

