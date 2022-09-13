Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 94.1%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

