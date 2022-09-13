Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 94.1%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechPrecision Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TPCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.34.
About TechPrecision
