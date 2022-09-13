Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Decreases By 72.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TANNL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.