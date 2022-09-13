Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 91.8%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. 12,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,749. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

