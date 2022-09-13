Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Expands By 866.5%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, an increase of 866.5% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 268,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 187,168 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,647. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

