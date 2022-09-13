Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Drops By 96.5%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 46.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WQGA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 6,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

