Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 91.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 52,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

