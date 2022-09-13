Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 91.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 52,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $33.32.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
