Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 70.6%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 325,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

