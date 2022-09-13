Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 70.6%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 325,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
