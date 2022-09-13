SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Up 675.5% in August

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 675.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHUA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUA remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.