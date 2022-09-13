Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Shares Gap Down to $38.80

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $37.84. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 6,798 shares changing hands.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.