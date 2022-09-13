Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Shares Gap Down to $38.80

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $37.84. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 6,798 shares changing hands.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

