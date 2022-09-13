Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 5,480.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance
GCTAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 107,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,455. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
