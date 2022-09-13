SIG North Trading ULC Has $187,000 Stock Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

SIG North Trading ULC lowered its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,681 shares during the quarter. SIG North Trading ULC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

