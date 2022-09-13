Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

