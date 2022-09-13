SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,647 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 463,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,359. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

