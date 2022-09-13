SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70,818 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 554,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $554.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

