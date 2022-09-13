SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 954,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.