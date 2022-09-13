SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.